Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - January 2024

Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

Kids.

With peer pressure, social media and relatively easy access to drugs and alcohol of all kinds, including tools such as vaping that can lead to drug or alcohol abuse, parents must remain vigil. It is too easy for a child to drift into a habit that can become destructive — habits that are difficult to break.

Your best defense is to stay in front of potential problems. One of the best keys to success is understanding the tools, methods and secrets being used to attract children to these dark places.

ALL IN Mountain Brook has a history of bringing in great speakers, and they have done it again this year with Jermaine Galloway. He is a former police officer who has spent over 20 years working to educate community leaders across the U.S. on continually developing trends involving drug and alcohol substance abuse.

Many items now sold in gas stations can contain a similar chemical makeup to common street drugs. This workshop will cover alcohol and drug clothing, alcoholic energy drinks, alcopops, alcohol and drug concealment methods and containers, drug paraphernalia, logos, stickers, new technology, youth party tendencies, party games, non-traditional alcoholic beverages, social networking sites, synthetic drugs, OTC drugs, inhalants, concentrates, e-cigarettes and popular party drugs.

Officer Galloway has been instrumental in training school resource officers and community and state leaders nationwide on evolving trends that impact the health and safety of communities.

You do not want to miss this fast-paced informative session on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Brook High School.

As Galloway says, “You can’t stop what you don’t know.”

This event is only appropriate for adults and is highly encouraged for parents of children of any age.