Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - May 2023

The State of Alabama has a tremendous history in sports … think college football! Yet we go way beyond football and find athletes excelling in multiple sports including basketball, track and field, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and many other sports.

If you love sports, either as a spectator or participant, then mark your calendar for June 9-11. Birmingham and Jefferson County will host the 40th annual Alabama State Games. I can guarantee that you will find multiple events that will be a thrill to watch out of the over 25 different sports.

Sports you might expect include baseball, flag football, gymnastics, soccer, tennis, track and field, swimming, diving, wrestling and volleyball. Then there are sports you rarely, if ever, get to watch: archery, baton twirling, disc golf, chess, equestrian, judo, taekwondo, ninja challenge, table tennis, ultimate frisbee and shooting sports.

This state-wide event supports youth of all ages and skill levels and creates an opportunity for young people to experience the thrill of competition with Olympic-style ceremonies.

The opening ceremony is June 9 at Bartow Arena, and all athletes who attend the opening ceremony are entered into a chance for one of ten $1,000 scholarships and all receive a free T-shirt.

Alabama State Games Media Relations Manager Griffin Pritchard expects to have thousands of participants, due in part to the games being open to all ages and all abilities.

Mary Lou Retton said, “A trophy carries dust, but memories last forever.”

Sports have the unique ability to cross socioeconomic barriers to form lasting relationships and ultimately create a greater sense of community. For our region, the Alabama State Games will be a boost to our local economy as we serve as this year’s hosts.

If you are looking for something fun to do with your children or grandchildren, pick several sports and help make this 40th anniversary event the biggest ever.

For full information, visit ALAGames.com. I hope to see you at an event!