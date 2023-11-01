Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - November 2023

The City of Mountain Brook is one of the most walkable cities in America.

We are small geographically speaking, only 13 square miles, but we have over 46 miles of sidewalks and trails.

What began as four miles of random, disconnected sidewalks transformed into a master plan with the help of Mountain Brook resident Nimrod Long, who is now a retired landscape architect. He and his former company assisted the city in getting federal government partnerships, which have been integral to our success.

Our Public Works Department extended sidewalks along Locksley Drive from Dunbarton Drive to Warrington Road this summer. Soon, the city plans to extend sidewalks along North Woodridge Road from Robin Drive to Locksley Drive. It is hoped that we can complete the final link on Locksley Drive from North Woodridge Road to Warrington Road in a few years.

Sidewalks have been extended on Brookwood Road from Crosshill Road to near Old Leeds Road. The city also plans to complete the last link of these sidewalks northward to paths in unincorporated Jefferson County in a few years.

How important are our sidewalk and trail systems for our residents? These walking systems bring thousands of residents out of their homes and promote walking, socializing and good health in a very safe environment. According to Prevention, walking can:

Improve your mood.

Burn calories and help maintain your weight.

Improve heart health.

Reduce risks of chronic diseases.

Reduce stress.

Improve your sleep.

Boost your brainpower.

Alleviate joint pain.

Delay onset of varicose veins.

Stimulate your digestive system.

Kickstart your immune system.

Protect your bones.

Enhance creativity.

Makes other goals seem more attainable.

Live longer.

If any of these benefits are attractive to you, call a friend and tell them to, “Take a hike” — with you!