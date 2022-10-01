Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - October 2022

No one is immune to addiction. No matter the object of addiction, whether it is drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography, or food, it respects no socioeconomic, age, gender, or ethnic boundaries.

Unfortunately, it is in our community and the communities that surround us. Mindful of this grave concern, All In Mountain Brook, on whose Board of Directors I am pleased to serve, is bringing a popular and well-known speaker to Mountain Brook.

On Oct. 27, Chris Herren, who suffered from addiction before and during his time as a player in the National Basketball Association (NBA), will speak to our junior high and high school students at assemblies, followed by an evening event for our community and surrounding communities.

Herren, an All-American high school basketball legend, who, in college, played for Jerry Tarkanian, was able to realize his dream of playing in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and later for the Boston Celtics before losing his career (and almost his family) to drug addiction. Since his recovery in 2008, Herren has spoken to over one million students and community members about addiction and wellness with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others. His message is a positive and inspirational one of triumph over despair. You are invited to come hear the Chris Herren Story:

“Prevention Starts with All” will take place Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook High School. This is a free community-wide event for parents, grandparents, and all those who work with youth.

We never know when addiction may strike close to home. Plan to attend this uplifting presentation and learn about how as a community, we can attack the disease of addiction and be successful. For more information visit allinmountainbrook.org.

Dating violence affects approximately one in three teens in America. Every year, nearly 1.5 million high school students are physically abused by their dating partner.

The Over-the-Mountain mayors (Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover) are joining forces again to present a community-wide free program, “Keeping Our Children Safe from Dating Violence.” The one-hour presentation will focus on the following topics:

► Recognizing the red flags

► Knowing how to respond

► Lessons in promoting healthy, respectful relationships

This presentation is specifically designed for parents of teens and college-age children to assist in how to have conversations with their children about what to expect in healthy relationships and how to respond in toxic relationships. There will be a question-and-answer section and experts will be on hand to answer your questions privately.

The “Keeping Our Children Safe from Violence” program will take place at the Vestavia Civic Center on Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. For more information, contact Susann Montgomery-Clark with Megan’s Fund at 205-568-7474.