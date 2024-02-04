Sports Editor’s Note By Kyle Parmley: Where to for the Super 7?

There’s plenty to talk about in high school football at the moment.

We’re not far removed from the completion of the 2023 season, which saw Central-Phenix City dethrone Thompson for the Class 7A state title and Clay-Chalkville defeat defending champion Saraland in a 6A game for the ages.

In the middle of December, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced its reclassification and realignment for the following two years. That news immediately sends coaches into a frenzy when it comes to attempting to fill their schedules.

There is also a change in the College Football Playoff structure that could have an effect on the future of the Super 7, the high school football state championship event. The CFP is expanding to 12 teams beginning next season, meaning there is a realistic opportunity the University of Alabama and Auburn University could host a quarterfinal game some years. In those years, there would be no way for the Super 7 to happen at those venues. The Tuscaloosa News reported the potential future conflicts of that scenario in December.

Right now, the Super 7 rotates between Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Birmingham (Protective Stadium) in a contract that runs through 2032. Will there be changes made to the contract in order to ensure that the Super 7 still has a solid venue each season? I imagine so.

Protective Stadium, which opened in 2021 in downtown Birmingham and holds more than 47,000 people, first hosted the Super 7 in 2021. It is quite a bit smaller than Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn and Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. That made the atmosphere, at least for the 6A and 7A games, pretty electric in my opinion.

So, that leads me to the question: Where should the Super 7 be hosted each year? On one hand, there is something unquantifiable about being able to play in historic venues at Alabama and Auburn. But those stadiums just seem cavernous, even for the 6A and 7A games that bring in the biggest crowds.

This past season in Tuscaloosa, the Super 7 drew a total of 43,014 fans, including 11,891 on the opening day, most of those for the 7A contest. Keep in mind, Bryant-Denny holds over 100,000 people.

On the other hand, playing at a smaller venue would allow for a more exciting atmosphere. Think of the last quarterfinal or semifinal playoff game you went to, and how big it felt. Personally, I enjoy that the most.

Do you play it at Protective permanently? Perhaps the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery should be considered. Everyone has their own opinion, and it makes for great offseason fodder.

