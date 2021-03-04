Crosshaven Drive to close for two weeks, starting March 15

The city of Vestavia Hills has announced the 14-day closing of Crosshaven Drive:

“Beginning Monday, March 15, Crosshaven Drive is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic between Overton Road and Crowne Ridge Drive. This area of Crosshaven will be closed for a minimum of 14 continuous days, with reopening anticipated for Monday, March 29. Work will occur daily between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., and will include utility tie in, grading (for stormwater management and sightline improvement), curb installation, paving and sidewalk installation.

The location of the closure will necessitate detour routes through surrounding residential areas. In an effort to alleviate the traffic burden on any one particular area, the cities of Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook have coordinated to provide multiple routes, including:

Knollwood Lane/Canoe Brook Lane/Royal Oak Drive

Knollwood Drive

Cromwell Drive/Brook Hollow Lane/Orleans Road/Natchez Drive or Christopher Court/Christopher Drive

Cromwell Drive or Arundel Drive/Asbury Road

Halbrook Lane/Asbury Road

Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook police departments will provide a significant police presence to monitor motorists throughout the detour routes. If possible, please choose an alternate route and avoid this area.

All businesses in this area will remain open, including Winn Dixie, The Pita Stop, The Retreat Day Spa, Blue Willow, Express Oil, etc. Please continue to support these local businesses throughout the closure period. Access to Cahaba Heights Baptist Church and Crowne at Overton Village will be permitted for local traffic only."