The 12th Annual Mah Jongg Tournament

Join the Roz Feigelson Circle of Life Knitting Group for their annual Mah Jongg fundraiser tournament! This is the 12th year of the tournament, and the ladies are looking forward to the best year yet.

Proceeds from the tournament help to fund the Roz Feigelson Circle of Life Knitters who knit scarves for cancer patients in the local area.

$36 entrance fee includes your tournament lay, lunch, a donation to the knitting group, and a door prize. There will also be a silent auction full of wonderful prizes!

Registration is now open. Register at the LJCC Welcome Desk or online: https://bhamjcc.org/my-account/