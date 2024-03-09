2024 Publix Village 2 Village 10k/7.5k Run
to
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Join us for the annual Publix Village 2 Village 10K/7.5K on Saturday, March 9th, starting and finishing at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 7:30 AM.
Our race village after party offers a lively culmination of the race in Lane Parke, with vendors, food and beverage, music, and an exciting kids zone!
To learn more about the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k, or feel free to reach out directly to the chamber.

