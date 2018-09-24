3rd Annual Diaper Drive

Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave South, Mountain Brook, Alabama

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) – an organization of more than 2,200-women providing 55,000-plus volunteer hours annually across 38 community projects and $1M in direct funding to the Birmingham community – will hold its 3rd Annual Diaper Drive Monday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 29, during Diaper Need Awareness Week, at participating locations throughout the Birmingham area.

JLB Diaper Bank donation bins will be at select iBERIABANK locations in the Birmingham area: Crestline, Downtown, Fultondale, Grandview, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Pelham, Vestavia and Woodcrest (Homewood), as well as Kid’s Market and Mom on Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale; Covenant Classical Schools in Trace Crossings, Valleydale, and Greystone. All locations will accept diapers September 24-30 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Diaper Drives will help stock the JLB Diaper Bank, which distributes thousands of diapers each month to 230 vetted organizations. The JLB has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to store the diapers and vet the organizations that receive diapers through the JLB Diaper Bank.

For more information on Diaper Need Awareness Week, the upcoming Diaper Drive, or to learn more about the JLB Diaper Bank, please visit JLBOnline.com/Diaper-Bank/.

