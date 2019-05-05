Is your dog fit? You can both get healthier by exercising together! Join us for our 3rd annual Get Fit With Fido event, benefiting Momma T’s Animal Rescue. Come out and learn exercises for your dog--and yourself! We'll also have Cherry Baldridge demonstrating canine massage and Barry Hamric taking pet photos.. Enjoy food and fun while supporting the Mama T's Animal Rescue on Sunday, May 5 from 2-4. Your donations of cash and supplies, such as leashes, pet food and bedding are GREATLY appreciated! We are excited about featuring Heather Taylor and her CahaBones dog treats and there will be dogs who are looking for their forever home. Bring the kids and dogs and come out to play...I mean exercise....