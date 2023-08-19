3rd Annual Mitchell's Place Dragon Boat Race and Festival

The 3rd Annual Dragon Boat Race and Festival will be held on August 19th at East Lake Park. The event begins at 8:00am and races begin at 8:30am. There will be many activities for all ages including a Kid's Zone, Merchant Marketplace, Food Trucks and a Bloody Mary Contest. All proceeds will benefit Mitchell's Place!

Mitchell's Place is a Comprehensive Autism Treatment Center and accredited Early Learning Preschool for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities.

THIS EVENT IS FREE TO ATTEND

For more information check out our website: https://mpdragonboats.swell.gives/