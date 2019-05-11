The Birmingham Rose Society will present its annual Rose Show on Mother's Day weekend at the beautiful Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Judging is Saturday morning, but the show will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Rosarian Chris VanCleave will present a free seminar, “Growing Great Roses in Alabama” at 3 p.m. Saturday.
67th Annual Birmingham Rose Show
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
