6th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival Festival

The festival is part-competition, part-celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food, and a fundraiser for Community Grief Support (CGS).

An estimated 3,500+ participants will taste various Mac + Cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams, and home chefs. Emceed by Janice Rogers, Fox 6’s Good Day Alabama co-anchor, the Mac + Cheese Festival is a family- and pet-friendly event, with live music by Southern Choice, a kid’s zone, including balloon artists, face painting, crafts, and more. There will also be local “Celebrity” and “Kid” judges to decide the overall Mac + Cheese winner, and commemorative Mac + Cheese forks will be available for purchase this year!