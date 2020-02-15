71st Annual Camellia Show
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
71st Annual Camellia Show. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., public viewing begins at 1 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Come see camellia blooms of many shapes and sizes Birmingham-area residents compete for awards from the Birmingham Camellia Society. This event is free to the public, but donations are welcome. Visit bbgardens.org.
