73rd Annual Holiday House Tour & Afternoon Tea

On Saturday, December 10, Independent Presbyterian Church presents the 73rd annual Holiday House Virtual Tour & Afternoon Tea.

The 73rd annual tour, which features the Christopher Home, the Klick/McCormick Home, the Robinson Home, and Whatley Home, will be virtual again this year so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home. IPC invites premium ticket buyers to view the virtual tour and attend a seated, Afternoon Tea and sanctuary tour of IPC at 1pm.

View the featured homes and purchase tickets by visiting www.ipcholidayhouse.com. Net proceeds benefit programs that directly support women and children in the Presbytery and in IPC Community Ministries.

Please join Independent Presbyterian Church as we celebrate the season's message of hope.