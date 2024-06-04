80s Adventure Film Series - Ghostbusters

ADVENTURE BEGINS AT YOUR LIBRARY!

The 80s Adventure film series brings you some classics to keep the fun rolling all summer long!

Ghostbusters (Rated PG, 1984, 1h 47m)

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of this hilarious and iconic classic!!

After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become "ghostbusters" to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. They stumble upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city. The Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction.

Chips, candy, soda, and water provided. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.