80s Adventure Film Series - The Princess Bride

ADVENTURE BEGINS AT YOUR LIBRARY!

The 80s Adventure film series brings you some classics to keep the fun rolling all summer long!

The Princess Bride (Rated PG, 1987, 1h 38m)

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride" which earned its own loyal audience.

Chips, candy, soda, and water provided. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.