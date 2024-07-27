80s Adventure Film Series - Romancing the Stone
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
ADVENTURE BEGINS AT YOUR LIBRARY!
The 80s Adventure film series brings you some classics to keep the fun rolling all summer long!
Romancing the Stone (Rated PG, 1984, 1h 45m)
A dowdy romantic-adventure writer is hurled into a real-life adventure in the Colombian jungle in order to save her sister, who will be killed if a treasure map is not delivered to her captors. She is helped out by a brash mercenary, and together they search for the priceless gem located in the map.
Chips, candy, soda, and water provided. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.