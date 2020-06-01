In this Advanced Screenwriting Workshop intended for writers working on a script at any stage — from ideation to revision — we will explore the components that make up a strong feature screenplay through lecture, film examples, discussion, and writing exercises. Each of the three sessions will have an overarching theme -- beginning with structure (story/plot, three act structure, and sequences), followed by character (creating strong protagonists and antagonists through specificity, subjectivity, and access), and ending with story dynamics (emphasizing setting, conflict/obstacles, action, and theme).

Participants will be emailed a Zoom link 30 minutes before the workshop start time. Registration cuts off 30 minutes before workshop start time.

Session 1: June 1, 7:30pm

Session 2: June 8, 7:30pm

Session 3: June 15, 7:30pm

$40 for all three sessions (no a la carte registration)