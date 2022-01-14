AEIVA Presents Inside the Arts: Gallery Talk with Lily Reeves (Opening Reception)

Join us via ZOOM on Friday, January 14 from 6- 7 pm CT (7:00 pm ET) for a discussion of Reeves’ current exhibition “Between Futures” on view at AEIVA and an overview of her artistic practice. Opening reception to follow.

About the Artist:

Lily Reeves uses light, space, sculpture, immersive installation, and performance to address spiritual chasms in contemporary culture while encouraging emotional and physical well-being through a holistic lens of personal, societal, and emotional healing.

More information found on the artist’s website: https://www.lilyreeves.com/about

Zoom Link provided upon registration and in confirmation email to be sent on day of event.