AEIVA Presents: Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration

Traveling to AEIVA from PS1 MoMA, Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration explores the impact of the US prison system on contemporary visual art.

This major exhibition documents the inner lives and creative visions of people made invisible by America’s prison system. Marking Time features works created by people in prisons and non incarcerated artists concerned with state repression, erasure and imprisonment.

Please register to explore this exhibition.