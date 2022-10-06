AEIVA Presents Movie, Pizza and a Tour

Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Join Gareth Jones, UAB director of the Office of Service Learning and Undergraduate Education, for pizza and discussion featuring the screening of Alabama Public Television’s series MONOGRAPH episode focused on Thornton Dial, and immerse yourself in the Thornton Dial: I, Too, Am Alabama exhibition. A Q&A with the MONOGRAPH production team will follow the screening.

