AIM Presents Kevin Spencer, Illusionist

Kevin Spencer, Ph.D, is an artist who belies in creating inclusive communities where everyone experiences an authentic sense of belonging and no one -for any reason- is relegated to margins. He is an educator, teaching artist, researcher, consultant, speaker, curriculum designer, award-winning film producer, and long-time UAB Arts in Medicine partner. Kevin is also widely considered to be the leading authority on the educational and therapeutic benefits of magic tricks in education and rehabilitation. Kevin returns to Birmingham in September for his annual residency. During this time, he will work with patients, community members, and healthcare professionals in various settings including Children’s of Alabama, UAB School of Health Professions, United Ability, and The Exception Foundation.

Additionally, Kevin will have two sensory-inclusive performances at the Alys Stephens Center! The Magic of Kevin Spencer is a fun-filled show that combines storytelling, stage magic, and audience participation.