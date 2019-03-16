Join Anthoni Goodman, founder and president of the Alabama Mushroom Society, for an exploration of some of the most commonly found mushrooms of the Southeast. We will examine the characteristics of the Dikarya (the “higher fungi”) and focus on identifying various species. Weather permitting, the class will nclude a short foray into The Gardens to look for fungi to identify. Participants are encouraged to bring mushrooms they have collected. The course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Cost is $50/members and $60/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/all-about-the-mushrooms-of-the- southeast-.php .