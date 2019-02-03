American Girl * Girls Just Like Me: "A Valentine’s Day Celebration in Paris“

American Girl Grace Thomas' favorite hobby is baking! Following her passion takes her to the "City of Love” where she bakes up some delicious pastries. On her adventure in a different country, she discovers just how brave and determined she is when she believes in herself. Join us for an afternoon learning about Grace and her dog, BonBon. We’ll decorate a traditional French treat and make some special jewelry for our favorite doll or stuffed animal. To register, contact Robin Geurs at robingeurs@gmail.com or 422-4452.

Ages 4 years and older

$25