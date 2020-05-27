Art House Film: Hunt for the Wilderpeople

From acclaimed New Zealand director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows) comes an award-winning new comedy. Julian Dennison stars as Ricky, a defiant young city kid who finds himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle (Sam Neil) in the wild New Zealand bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their differences and work together.

Winner of Best Narrative Feature at the San Francisco International Film Festival. Winner of an Audience Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Winner of Best Film at the New Zealand Film and TV Awards.

"One of the most sincere and funny portraits of family life to come along in a while." - April Wolfe, L.A. Weekly

"Every once in a while, a small, unheralded film comes along, so smart and funny, such a pleasure to experience, you can't believe your luck. "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" is such a film." - Kenneth Turan, The Los Angeles Times