ArtPlay Presents: Holiday Open House

ArtPlay 1006 19th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join ArtPlay for a merry and bright Holiday Open House! Sip hot chocolate while you listen to holiday music. Create something special that you can gift to your favorite person. Come in from the cold and celebrate all the holidays with us at ArtPlay. Stick around for the announcement of our summer camp musical theatre shows. Put on your favorite holiday sweater, and let’s celebrate the arts!

This event is free and open to the public.

Info

ArtPlay 1006 19th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Crafts, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
