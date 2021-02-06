ArtPlay Workshop A Day of Play with Feng Shui

Make 2021 the best ever (yes, even in a pandemic) by applying the principles of Feng Shui to your home and office. Come celebrate the Chinese New Year with this Feng Shui Workshop with Katie Rogers, a certified Feng Shui consultant who specializes in decluttering, design and ritual.

Your home reflects your life in more ways that you know — making simple changes can have a profound effect! Come with your intentions for the New Year. This informative class will help you discover possible personal blocks so that you can move forward feeling clear and free.

TICKET INFORMATION

Visit https://dcsapps.ad.uab.edu/artplayasc/ClassListing.aspx and click “Workshop Classes” to secure your spot!