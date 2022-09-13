ASC Presents Croce plays Croce

50th Anniversary of You Don’t Mess Around With Jim

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. This special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), and “Lovers Cross”, to name a few. Throughout the evening, A.J. speaks on his musical connection to his father, painting a picture for the audience of family, artistry, and memory.

Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever, with sales surpassing 50 million records, including three #1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits.

A.J. Croce’s 25-year touring and recording career has produced nine studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels, and have charted 18 Top 20 singles and all nine albums on the radio including on Top 40, Americana, and Blues. A virtuoso piano player, Croce has toured with such esteemed artists as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and B.B. King. A.J.’s latest album project Just Like Medicine, out on Compass Records, features Vince Gill and Steve Cropper and was produced by Muscle Shoals legend Dan Penn.

Ticket prices: A Level – $55; B Level – $45, C Level – $35

