ASC Presents: Keb' Mo'

Born Kevin Moore in Los Angeles to parents of Southern descent, he was exposed to gospel music at a young age. At 21, Moore joined an R&B band who were later hired for a tour by Papa John Creach; as a result, Moore played on three of Creach’s albums. Opening for jazz and rock artists such as the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Jefferson Starship, and Loggins & Messina helped further broaden Moore’s horizons and musical abilities Guitarist/vocalist Keb’ Mo’ draws heavily on the old-fashioned country-blues style of Robert Johnson while keeping his sound contemporary with touches of soul and folksy storytelling. A skilled frontman as well as an accomplished sideman, he writes much of his own material and has applied his acoustic, electric, and slide guitar skills to jazz- and rock-oriented bands. His 1994 solo debut, Keb’ Mo’, was a critical and popular success that typified his modern spin on vintage blues, and 2006’s Suitcase was another laid-back but committed set rooted in acoustic sounds. 2017’s TajMo found Keb’ Mo’ collaborating with fellow idiosyncratic acoustic blues artist Taj Mahal, and 2019’s Oklahoma was a full-bodied effort that included cameos by Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Robert Randolph, and others; both albums earned him Grammy Awards. Good to Be…, his 2022 album, proved he didn’t need superstar guests to ride a soulful, relaxed groove.

