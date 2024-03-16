Author Jennifer Horne: Odyssey of a Wandering Mind

Discover the true story of a brilliant but troubled daughter of the Old South in Jennifer Horne’s book talk on "Odyssey of a Wandering Mind: The Strange Tale of Sara Mayfield," followed by a Q&A and book signing. Thank You Books will be on site with copies of Horne’s book for sale.

Jennifer Horne served as the twelfth Poet Laureate of Alabama from 2017 to 2021 and has authored or edited nine volumes and collections of poetry, essays, and stories. Most recently, she is the author of a literary biography, Odyssey of a Wandering Mind: The Strange Tale of Sara Mayfield, described as “mesmerizing” and “a beguiling tale of madness and literature” by Publisher’s Weekly. Odyssey of a Wandering Mind is a carefully rendered portrait of a brilliant but troubled daughter of the Old South, Sara Mayfield, who struggled against the conventions of gender, class, family, and ultimately of sanity, yet survived to define a creative life of her own.

