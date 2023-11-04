Author Talk: Julie Buckner Armstrong on "Learning from Birmingham"

Rediscover local civil rights history in Julie Buckner Armstrong’s book talk on "Learning from Birmingham: A Journey into History and Home." Books will be available for sale, and Armstrong will be signing books after the presentation.

Julie Buckner Armstrong is an internationally known expert in civil rights movement literature, who grew up in Birmingham during the Civil Rights Movement. In her new book "Learning from Birmingham," Armstrong unravels the standard Birmingham narrative, seeking to better understand a more complex local history, its connection to broader stories of oppression and resistance, and her own place in relation to it.

Learn more and register for this free event here: https://emmetoneal.libnet.info/event/9159262.