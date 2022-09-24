Aww Shucks, Alabama’s original fire roasted corn food truck, invites you to come have a shuckin’ good time at its Aww Shucks Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022! Sept. 24, recently proclaimed “Aww Shucks Day” by the city of Birmingham is a day you don’t want to pass up celebrating! It’s FREE which we know is music to your EARS. Join us for a CORNTASTIC time at Cahaba Brewing from noon to 5 p.m. as we celebrate our one-year anniversary of setting the Guinness World Record for the most corn husked in one minute!

To thank their loyal customers and celebrate the community embracing healthy eating, Aww Shucks owners Avrie and Phillip Powell invite the public to take part in this free, fun, family friendly fall festival. A corn eating contest will be the main event, along with kids’ activities, pumpkin painting, local vendors, food and drink trucks, and more. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their four-legged friends as there will also be “corn” dog activities like a free dog photo booth and more.

The festival’s corn eating contest will begin at 2 p.m. and will have five participants from the community competing for a trophy and exclusive Aww Shucks swag. If you have the CORNcentration and determination to enter, come fill out a ticket at the food truck and place it in the box. Participants will be chosen on Facebook Live on Sept. 22.

Other vendors include: The Pot Belly & Jelly, The Current, Sugar and Ice Desserts, Jolly Cakes and Whole Latte Drip food trucks. Participating vendors of the Aww Shucks Fall

Festival include Mattie’s Garden Urban Farm, Southern Grace Home, Mr. Twister Balloon Twisting and Face Painting, Powell Art Design’s Pumpkin Painting, Expresso of Love, Soul Sistah 3.0, Home Aid Holistics, Sweet Spun Cotton Candy, and Blind Dog Biscuit.

Aww Shucks is a fire roasted corn business that specializes in 10 plus flavors and gourmet bakers as well. Mexican Street Corn, Creamy Lemon Pepper, Garlic Herb Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch cobs are the crowd favorites! The corn is also non-GMO corn and is farm-to-truck from local Alabama farmers. The mission of Aww Shucks is to educate the community about the benefits of eating vegetables and whole foods and to provide delicious and affordable meals to their customers.

To view the Aww Shucks menu, food truck schedule and more, visit https://www.awwshucks.online.