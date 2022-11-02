Bare Hands, Inc.’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead Festival) Número 20

Join Bare Hands, Inc. in celebrating life at Día de los Muertos Número 20 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark! The Día de los Muertos festival is one of the most intricate Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southeast. From massive art installations, music performances and beautiful costumes, to a procession with puppets, homemade altars (ofrendas) and food trucks, this is an event that you will not want to miss! Gates open at 4 p.m. and attendees will see a Mariachi stroll, performances by ETER4, Ballet Folklorico Corazon Azteca, a parade led by a procession band and a Frida Kahlo ceremony.

During Day of the Dead, we celebrate the lives of those that came before us through music, a Memorial Roll Call, a New Orleans Style Jazz funeral procession, traditional dancers, an artist mercado and most importantly, the ofrendas, or memorial altars, created in memory of lost loved ones. Ancient belief asserts that the souls of the deceased come to visit during Día de los Muertos guided by the familiar sights and fragrances of the items on their altars and the sound of their loved ones gathered round. These personal memorials, known as altars or ofrendas, vary from a single photograph of a loved one to an elaborate shrine in honor of them. Attendees are encouraged to bring a personal remembrance item to participate. Guidelines for altars and roll call name submissions can be found at https://barehandsinc.org/.

The artist market will have everything from handmade jewelry, sculptures, paintings, glass, ceramics and more for sale from vendors, along with commemorative 20th anniversary Day of the Dead posters, Craig Legg limited-edition prints and t-shirts. Those vendors include: Alexander’s Wearable Art, Art by Macy, Artesanias Cheran, Beauty Studio by Elvia, Brian Burks, Cajas Crafs N More, Dirty Hands Lab, Gyspy Queen Jewelry, Iron & Bone, La Clayworx, Butterfly, Mario Lopez, Muertenation, Olga, NAZAR Hecho a Mano, San Miguel Arcángel, Sandy’s Boutique, SoulSistah3.0, The Mod Couple, Tipsy Lantern and Whimmmsy. There will also be free art activities for kids and kids-at-heart, compliments of Alabama Waldorf School, Magic City Acceptance Academy and the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Additionally, attendees can indulge in traditional Latin cuisine from Corazon Mexican Food, El Sazon Casero, Frida’s, Los Valedores, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts, Pollo Goyo, Pupuseria Lupita, Royal Creations Treats ‘N Eats, S S Atlanta, Sol Azteca, Taco Morro Loco, Tacos Toluca, Tamale Queen, Taqueria Las Garzas, Taqueria Mexico, Tea Lab and Thirs Tea food trucks. Ice cold Pepsi products, margaritas and a specialty beverage garden with Pacifico, Modelo, Corona Premier and Victoria beers will also be available.

Our featured visual artist of Día de los Muertos Número 20 is Craig Underwood, best known as Craig Legg. A keen observer, deep thinker and engineering creator, Craig has worn many hats for the Día de los Muertos festival. His commemorative painting is this year's festival design, which has inspired everything we have done leading up to this year's event!

Gracious sponsors include Alabev, Buffalo Rock, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Abagados Centros Legal/Nathan Harrison & Associates, T-Mobile, Rubio Law Firm, Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Latino News, La Jefa 98.3, ABC 33/40, CW21 and MY68.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://barehandsinc.org/ddlm-1 . T-shirts, festival posters and fine art prints are also available for purchase online at https://barehandsinc.org/ddlm-1.

For more information about Día de los Muertos festival or Bare Hands, Inc., visit www.barehandsinc.org.