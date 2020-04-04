BCT Presents "The Sword in the Stone"

Birmingham Children's Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North , Birmingham, Alabama 35203

The story of King Arthur as you’ve never seen it before! Young Arty has a date with destiny when he pulls that fateful sword from its rocky sheath. This world premiere by Shaan Sharma brings us a legendary tale of quarreling families, brave knights, tricky magicians, fearful dragons, and a small boy with a giant heart.

The Sword in the Stone

A World Premiere by Shaan Sharma. Directed by Ronan Mara.

April 4th | 18th | 19th @ 2:30pm

Approx. 75 minutes. Great for ages 6+.

Entertainment, Kids & Family
