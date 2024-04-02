BFA Exhibition 2024

The graduating University of Alabama at Birmingham students will have their works featured in a Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition April 2 – 27.

“The BFA exhibition represents crossing the threshold into the professional environment for students who are often showing their work for the first time in the setting of a gallery or museum,” says Rich Gere, professor and chair of the Department of Art and Art History. “We are very fortunate and happy to collaborate with AEIVA’s staff and curators, who afford students the same experience in preparing for and mounting the exhibition as the professional artists who come in from around the globe,” Gere said. “Students write about their work and give oral presentations explaining their inspirations, research, processes, and concepts. The BFA exhibition is the studio capstone experience and one of the spring’s premier closing receptions in the area, and we hope to see you there.”

The Department of Art and Art History’s Bachelor of Fine Arts degree offers undergraduate art studio students an intensive exploration across a range of disciplines that allows them to prepare to be artists, and designers, begin careers in the arts, or continue their studies in graduate school. Students gain skills and competencies including team-based learning, technology, communication, aesthetic judgment, interdisciplinary and innovative approaches, critical analysis, and professional development throughout their program of study.