“Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall

to

Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club 144 Business Center Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

Clay Hall will be teaching a class geared for bridge players with 200 or less points. He will be using Patty Tucker’s textbook, “Beginning Bridge Bk II” for the 4 week series beginning Monday September 26, 9:30-11:30am. Proof of full Covid vaccination required. $10/session. Register online. See you there!

Info

Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club 144 Business Center Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Education & Learning, events
205-593-4005
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-10 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-10 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-10 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-10 09:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-17 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-17 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-17 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall - 2022-10-17 09:30:00 ical