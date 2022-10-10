“Bidding and Bridge Basics,” with Instructor Clay Hall
Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club 144 Business Center Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Clay Hall will be teaching a class geared for bridge players with 200 or less points. He will be using Patty Tucker’s textbook, “Beginning Bridge Bk II” for the 4 week series beginning Monday September 26, 9:30-11:30am. Proof of full Covid vaccination required. $10/session. Register online. See you there!
