“Bidding and Bridge Basics,” taught by Clay Hall

Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club 144 Business Center Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

This is the perfect class for beginner bridge players and those with less than 200 master points who want to develop their bridge foundation. Clay will be using Patty Tucker’s text “Beginning Bridge Bk II” for this 4-week series. Register online at bhambridge.org. $10/session, $10 for book. Come for the class and stay for the 12:20 game to practice your skills!

Education & Learning
205-593-4005
