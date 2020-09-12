Birds in Flight Breakfast

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Wake up, bird lovers! You won’t want to miss the Zoo’s first-ever Birds in Flight Breakfast on Saturday, September 12 at 9:30am. This is a limited educational event with our Ambassador Animal team, some of your favorite feather friends, and a small group of their biggest admirers.

Event details

  • Tickets: $120 a Table (up to 4 guests). Due to safety and distancing precautions, individual tickets cannot be purchased. Should you have more than 4 guests for your table, please reply to your confirmation email and request a call from one of our staffers. You can add up to 3 more guests for $30 each. Purchase tickets, HERE
  •  Time: Birds in Flight Breakfast begins promptly at 9:30am. Greeters will be on hand at the main gate to check you into the event. Special Wildlife Show will begin promptly following breakfast around 10:15am. 
  • Weather: Birmingham Zoo is a rain or shine facility. Should weather conditions be inadvisable to provide this experience, a zoo representative will contact you directly in advance.
  • Age/Attire:  Face coverings are required and must be worn by all guests ages 3 and up, except when seated at your breakfast table.

Your VIP experience includes

  • Pre-plated, family-friendly style brunch
  • Private Ambassador Animal presentation featuring Ambassador birds at the Wildlife Stage.
  • Private, pre-show Q&A with our Ambassador Animal Care Professionals.
  • An exclusive keepsake to remember this unique experience.
  • Continue the adventure with admission to the Zoo.

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
