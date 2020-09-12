Wake up, bird lovers! You won’t want to miss the Zoo’s first-ever Birds in Flight Breakfast on Saturday, September 12 at 9:30am. This is a limited educational event with our Ambassador Animal team, some of your favorite feather friends, and a small group of their biggest admirers.

Event details

Tickets: $120 a Table (up to 4 guests). Due to safety and distancing precautions, individual tickets cannot be purchased. Should you have more than 4 guests for your table, please reply to your confirmation email and request a call from one of our staffers. You can add up to 3 more guests for $30 each. Purchase tickets, HERE

$120 a Table (up to 4 guests). Should you have more than 4 guests for your table, please reply to your confirmation email and request a call from one of our staffers. You can add up to 3 more guests for $30 each. Time: Birds in Flight Breakfast begins promptly at 9:30am. Greeters will be on hand at the main gate to check you into the event. Special Wildlife Show will begin promptly following breakfast around 10:15am.

Birds in Flight Breakfast begins promptly at 9:30am. Greeters will be on hand at the main gate to check you into the event. Special Wildlife Show will begin promptly following breakfast around 10:15am. Tickets: When your tickets arrive via email, please print or show on your phone for entry. Tickets are required for this event.

When your tickets arrive via email, please print or show on your phone for entry. Tickets are required for this event. Weather : Birmingham Zoo is a rain or shine facility. Should weather conditions be inadvisable to provide this experience, a zoo representative will contact you directly in advance.

: Birmingham Zoo is a rain or shine facility. Should weather conditions be inadvisable to provide this experience, a zoo representative will contact you directly in advance. Age/Attire: Face coverings are required and must be worn by all guests ages 3 and up, except when seated at your breakfast table.

Your VIP experience includes