Birmingham Boys Choir Collaborates with Sean of the South

Please join us for an evening of stories and song. The Birmingham Boys Choir joins with Sean Dietrich, famous columnist, novelist, and podcast host, known for his commentary on life in the American South.

Thursday, April 2 at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook at 6:30 pm. Tickets available on our website, www.birminghamboyschoir.org. Concert goers will have the opportunity to meet Sean and get an autographed copy of his latest book.