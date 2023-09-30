Birmingham International Church's Fall Festival

Come and join a delightful occasion on Saturday, Sept. 30, spanning from 3-6 p.m., filled with enjoyable activities and delectable cuisine!

This is a cost-free event suitable for all members of the family.

Anticipate an array of entertainment including bounce houses, slides, face painting, and additional attractions.

Delight in complimentary refreshments, featuring a selection of hot dogs, Korean sushi, African doughnuts, chai tea, and more.