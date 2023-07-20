Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition
Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2023 - Summer Edition, presented by Spire, returns Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 29! From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy two, three and/or four-course special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at more than 50 restaurants.
