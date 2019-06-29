Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest
Avondale Brewery 201 41st Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222
Join the Animal League of Birmingham, Saturday, June 29th at Avondale Brewing, to find out who has the hottest dog in Bham! 100% of the proceeds from the entry/contest fees benefit animals, rescues, and shelters in and around Jefferson County.
We are calling all dogs to bring their owners and enter! We have fantastic prizes, a silent auction, vendors, food, Fetch Truck and a dancing good time with Birmingham’s Disco Amigos; plus, amazing judges and MC! With 11 categories including Dandiest Doodle, Terrific Tri “pawed”, Best Fur-do, Most Talented, Most Exotic, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior (7+ yrs.), Most Squeezable Puppy (4-12 mos.), Best Looking Female/Male, & Cutest Couple (your dog & you), there’s something for everpawdy!
Registration begins at 11 am and the contest starts at 1 pm. Admission is a $10 donation accepted at the door. Contest Entry fee*- -$20 each dog/one category; Additional categories are $5 each.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more information.