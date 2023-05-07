Taco ‘bout a good time! Join Bare Hands, Inc. in celebrating the city’s top taco vendors and food trucks during the sixth annual Birmingham Taco Fest presented by Rubio Law Firm on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces (20 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL 35222). With approximately 20 taco vendors competing to be crowned top taco, this fiesta will be packed with family fun, food and lots of flavor! Along with the good eats, taco lovers can also expect an artist village, live music, libations, a children’s area, a farmers market featuring Pierce Farms and more. As a cultural and culinary experience for attendees, Taco Fest creates awareness of the many restaurants and artists that are proud to call Birmingham home. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bare Hands, Inc., an arts organization dedicated to creating meaningful art experiences for artists and the community.

Taco vendors currently signed up include: Corazon Mexican Food, CroixStreet Vegan, El Sazón Casero, Fat Charles BBQ, La Oaxaqueña Paleteria y Neveria, Las Garzas, Los Valedores, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, Pollo Goyo, Porky’s Pride, Pupuseria Lupita, Taco Morro Loco, Taco Tuesdays, Tacos Toluca, Tacos Veracruz, Tamale Queen, Taqueria Don Pepe, Taqueria Mexico, The Lil Bougie Foodie and Tuff Love Hospitality. A panel of judges will determine Birmingham’s best tacos and will pick winners for the pork, beef, chicken, and specialty taco categories while the “People’s Choice” award will be chosen by attendees eating their way through the festival. Event goers can pair their taco selection with delicious beverages, including ice cold Pepsi products, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails and margaritas. Additionally, attendees can indulge in sweet treats from Adored Sweets, Aromas from Home, Beck’s Blissful Bites, Ivory LeShores Gourmet Bread Pudding and Cheesecakes, Lemonade Junkeez, Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts, Sugar & Ice Dessert Truck, The Sweet Hook-Up, ThirsTea Cafe and Treats So Sweet.

The artist village will have handmade items for sale, along with activities for kids of all ages. Current artist vendors include: Alexander’s Wearable Art, Artesanias Cheran, Beauty Studio by Elvia, Blind Dog Biscuit, Cajas Crafts N More, Comfy Pants, Dolce Vita Candle Co., Giggle Paws Boutique, Grab Em By The Horns, Muertenation, NAZAR hecho a mano, Painted Personalities face painting, Prestige Candles, San Miguel Arcángel, Sophie’s B Boutique, Soul Sistah 3.0, Trailer Park Photos and Yanel. Additional artists and food vendors are welcome to participate and can apply via the event’s website.

Advance general admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.bhamtacofest.com. Day of event general admission is $12. Children 12 and under are free. General admission tickets are for admittance only and do not include beverages or food. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $35, which includes a shaded area with access to seating and a bar with two drink tickets. This is a rain or shine event.

Taco Fest’s title sponsor this year is Rubio Law Firm and is also sponsored by Buffalo Rock, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Alabev, Modelo, Constellation Brands, Cricket Wireless, Magna Kamtek, Renewal By Anderson, Tigo/Boss Cellular, Latino News, ABC 33/40 and CW 21.

For more information about Taco Fest or Bare Hands, Inc., visit www.bhamtacofest.com or www.barehandsinc.org.