Bizness + Brunch

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema 1821 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Small businesses make a BIG impact! Join The City of Birmingham in is kicking off it's FREE week-long educational series in honor of Small Business Week with at the Kick-Off Brunch. Stop by for delicious bites, networking opportunities and more on Sunday, April 30, from 11 AM - 1 PM at Sidewalk Film Center!
