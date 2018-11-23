Black Friday Giveaway

Brookwood Village will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; department and restaurant hours may vary. The Village will re-open at 7:00 am on Friday, November 23. The first 250 shoppers in line at the main entrance will receive a complimentary shopping tote with a free Brookwood Village gift card ranging from $5 - $500 and retailer and restaurant coupons. Brookwood Village retailers are encouraged to bring coupons to the Brookwood Village Management Office prior to November 19.