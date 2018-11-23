Brookwood Village will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; department and restaurant hours may vary. The Village will re-open at 7:00 am on Friday, November 23. The first 250 shoppers in line at the main entrance will receive a complimentary shopping tote with a free Brookwood Village gift card ranging from $5 - $500 and retailer and restaurant coupons. Brookwood Village retailers are encouraged to bring coupons to the Brookwood Village Management Office prior to November 19.
Black Friday Giveaway
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209
