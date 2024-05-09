Join Lane Parke for our ✨Blooms & Bubbly Workshop✨ hosted by Wild Honey Flower Truck!

Come create with us on Thursday, May 9th from 6-7:30 PM at Buff City Soap!

Wild Honey Flower Truck will host a {fun and creative} workshop where teach you the secrets to creating the perfect bouquet and you’ll get to take yours home! PLUS enjoy exclusive after hours shopping at Buff City Soap! 💐

Attendees will also enjoy complimentary sips + light bites plus a gift bag filled with Lane Parke goodies! This is the perfect event to treat your mom to ahead of mothers day or for a girls night out! Tickets are limited and going fast so secure your spot today!💐✨