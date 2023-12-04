Book Launch with Miriam Calleja
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Join us for the book launch of Come Closer, I Don't Mind the Silence by Miriam Calleja. Poetry written on two continents over 15 months takes us from island life in the Mediterranean to the American South. The poet finds refuge and understanding in watery dreamscapes; she calls to nature and the elements to piece together a path to where she is right now. What is she but a woman in constant translation?
Info
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Library, Talks & Readings