Books & Beyond Discussion Group

YOU PICK WHAT YOU'D LIKE TO LISTEN TO/READ/WATCH WITHIN THE SELECTED TOPIC, THEN COME TELL US ABOUT IT!

Read, listen, and watch outside your comfort zone! In Books & Beyond (BAB), we talk about topics rather than all reading one book and following discussion questions. Pick any book, audiobook, or movie that you'd like to try, within the topic, and come tell us about it! If you have a hard time choosing, there are always suggestions on the Books & Beyond row of our Shelf Care page: https://oneallibrary.org/adults---reading-recommendations. If you'd rather attend online, register your email address to receive a Zoom link closer to the event date.

For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

BAB meets the last Tuesday of each month* at 6:30pm. (*unless otherwise noted)

October 31 - Journalism

TRAFFIC ALERTS FOR CRESTLINE VILLAGE AND MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE WHICH WILL AFFECT YOUR ABILITY TO GET TO THE LIBRARY AS WELL AS PARKING NEAR THE LIBRARY IN THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS:

CRESTLINE VILLAGE

On or around October 9th, Dan Watkins will be closed. This will last about 10 days. Immediately after, Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Keely Court will open, and they will close Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Euclid. This work should also last about 10 days. Somewhere around the first of October, Dan Watkins will be open again, but Euclid will be closed at the intersection at Dan Watkins. This work will last about 15 days, and then they will proceed toward the triangle. We are uncertain if some part of the triangle intersection will be open.

MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE

On September 18, Montevallo Road will be closed at the intersection by Regions Bank until late-October, early-November. Traffic will be re-routed through Lane Parke.