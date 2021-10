Nov. 4: Casino for a Cause. 6-9:30 p.m. Haven, 2515 Sixth Ave. S. The Alabama/NW Florida Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will present its 11th annual casino fundraiser. Individual tickets are available starting at $100 with sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. 646-387-2149. casinoforacause.org